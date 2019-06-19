Bellville area news briefs

Sunday message at All Souls: How do you Live?

BELLVILLE —Bambi Gordon will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. The title of her message is “How Do You Live — with Your Mind Full, or Mindfully?”

Gordon is a member of the Bellville church, where she serves on the Pulpit, Fellowship, and Finance Committees.

Speaker coming to OGS on June 21

BELLVILLE — Gayle Wilson, president of the Franklin County Genealogical Society, will offer a free session on Beginning African American Research on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 State Route 97 West, Bellville. Please call 419-886-1903 to reserve a spot.

Blooming Grove UMC ice cream social is June 29

BLOOMING GROVE — Blooming Grove United Methodist Church will have its next ice cream social on June 29 from 4:30-7 p.m. Carry-out is available. The menu will include chicken and noodles, pulled pork, sloppy joes, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream.

Richland County veterans will meet July 25

MANSFIELD — The next meeting of the Richland County Joint Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at American Legion Post 15 Grotto Hall, 747 S. Main St., in Mansfield. All veterans are invited to atend.

Free classes available OGS in Bellville

BELLVILLE — Christina Drain, president of the Richland-Shelby Chapter OGS, will teach two free classes at the Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 SR 97 W, Bellville, on Saturday, June 22. RootsMagic 7 Basics will be the topic at 10 a.m., followed by Mastering RootsMagic at 1 p.m.. RootsMagic is a program used by family historians to record their findings. Class attendees should register by called the OGS Library at 419-886-1903.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships

COLUMBUS — Every year, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships to students statewide who are striving to become leaders in their industries and communities. The foundation recently awarded $36,000 in scholarships to students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship: Richland County’s Brianna Carmack received one of these awards,

Jack Fisher Scholarship: Taylor Lutz of Crawford County received one of these awards.