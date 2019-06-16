Six arrested by GPD indicted on drug charges

BUCYRUS — A Crawford County Grand Jury brought 52 charges in 37 cases recently.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 of the 37 cases had already been served.

Those charges included seven people arrested recently by the Galion Police Department. Six were arrested on drug charges, the other on gun charges.

Those arrested by Galion police — and their charges — included:

Alicia Auck: F-5 possession of drug (methamphetamine).

Karshawn Battle: F-3 having weapons under disability; F-4 carrying concealed weapon; F-4 improperly handling of firearms in motor vehicle.

Mary M. Essick: F-5 possession of drug (heroin); MM possession of drugs (marijuana); M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia. MM illegal use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Joshua Sharon; F-5 possession of drugs (heroin) M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy M. Daniels: F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

Joshua Gottfried: F-5 possession of drugs (cocaine).

Kasey M. Keenan: F-4 trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine).

Others charged were levied against:

Gloria Faye Fegley: F-3 possession of drugs (methamphetamine); two M-4 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley P. Jackson: F-3 endangering children (cocaine involved).

Kimberly L. Dauchenbaugh: F-3 endangering children (cocaine involved).

Ashley J. Commings: F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine); F-3 tampering with evidence.

Tara M. Sandlin: F-2 felonious assault; M-1 domestic violence.

Thomas L. Staton: F-3 tampering with evidence. Tw0 F-5 counts possession of drugs (methamphetamine); M-2 possession of drug abuse instruments; M-4 possession.

Stephanie E. Auck: F-4 trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine); F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine); F-5 possession of dangerous drug (tizanidine hydrochloride) ; M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy D. Mullins F-4 trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine); F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

Marissa J. Chapman: F-3 tampering with evidence; F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine); M-2 possession of drug abuse instruments.

Shena M. Meeks: F-5 possession of a dangerous drug (ropinirole hydrochloride); M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kain Homan: F-5 domestic violence,

Michael R. Sturtz: three counts F-4 trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine).

Megan Williams: F-5 possession of drugs (heroin); M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Takiyah White: F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine) M-1 possession of drugs (sublingual); M-2 possession of dug abuse instruments.

Jerome Clemans: F-4 domestic violence

Bryan L. Awbrey: F-5 possession of drugs (methamphetamine); F-5 possession of a dangerous drug (tizanadine hydrochloride) M-4 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darina Frank; F-5 criminal non-support.

