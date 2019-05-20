Troopers remind Ohioans: Click it or ticket

MOUNT GILEAD — Safety belt usage continues to be a primary focus for the Ohio State Highway Patrol as troopers participate in the Click it or Ticket campaign. The campaign began on May 13 and runs until June 2. Expect to see troopers on Ohio’s roads encouraging drivers to wear their safety belts.

In 2018, Ohio’s observed safety belt usage rate was 84.9 percent, a small increase from 2017 when the rate was 82.8 percent. However, Ohio is still below the national average rate of 89.6 percent. In the last two years, 1,326 motor vehicle occupants were killed in crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use. Another 6,021 of those occupants were seriously injured.

“There is no disputing that buckling up saves lives,” said Lieutenant G. S. Grewal, Mount Gilead Post commander. “We want everyone on the road to get home safe, that’s why it’s important to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Last year, 121,019 people were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a safety belt.

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.