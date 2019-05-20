Posted on May 20, 2019 by Russell Kent Gallery: 2019 Colonel Crawford graduation; Photos by Don Tudor Education, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Dave Cochran, Employee of the Year Valedictorian Nathan Wingert, Marion E. Althouse Scholarship Larry West, Citizen of the Year Isabella Walter, opening comments Class President Nicholas Barnes Rachel Ritzhaupt, Henry Huber Family Scholarship Salutatorian Zoe Kalb Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments