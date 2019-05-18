Galion police reports

Tuesday, May 14

1:04 a.m. — Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Market Street

4:45 a.m. — A street light was knocked over in the 700 block of Harding Way West. City of Galion workers were called to the scene to make repairs. .

10:20 a.m. — A gift card found at Moto Mart was turned over to officers.

12:58 p.m. — A Fifth Avenue resident said a dog was attacked a neighbor’s dog. The incident was reported to the Crawford County Dog Warden.

1:43 p.m. — A Burger King employee reported receiving harassing phone calls.

2:02 p.m. — A report of a person driving off without paying was reported by an employee at the Bell Store. The car was located and a man said he didn’t realize his credit card had not worked. He returned to the store to make payment.

3:07 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported near Harding Way East.

3:32 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital after officers did a welfare check on a person in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.

4:21 p.m. — Police received a report of a kid throwing a rock and hitting a truck on Willowcrest Lane.

7:46 p.m. — Police responded to a group of kids fighting at Heise Park. Officers separated a bunch of kids and sent them on their way.

11:07 p.m. — Two teens were given warnings for curfew violations after police found them at Amann Reservoir.

Monday, May 13

5:51 a.m. — A report of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Charles Street resulted in one arrest

7:38 a.m. — A semi truck reportedly pulled down a utility line in the 600 block of Cherry Street. City of Galion workers were called to the scene to fix the problem.

11:12 a.m. — A North Columbus Street reported a debit card being used fraudulently. Several purchases were reportedly made online and delivered to a West Church Street addressed.

1:26 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 200 block of East Church Street.

2:30 p.m. — Someone called police to report hearing gunshots in the 600 block of North Market Street.

3:59 p.m. — Two warnings for disorderly conduct after police officers did a civil standby in the 800 block of Rosewood Drive.

5:20 p.m. — Police received a report of a drunk female in the Primrose Street area.

6:05 p.m. — A Bucyrus Road resident reported a lawnmower stolen from an open garage.

9:57 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of Harding Way West.