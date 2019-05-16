Bellville area news briefs

All Souls’ Sunday message is ‘As Time Goes By’

BELLVILLE — The message at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Church St. will be delivered by David Schwartz. His message is titled “As Time Goes By.” He will discuss many little known aspects of time and how this dimension of the universe affects your life and future.

Schwartz has been a member of the East Suburban Unitarian Universalist Church (ESUUC) in Murrysville, Pennsylvania since 2006. He is also a member of the Covenant of Unitarian Universalists Pagans (CUUPS). He served as president of the Board of ESUUC in 2010-11. He was born in Mansfield and graduated from Madison.

Joint Veterans Council to meet May 29

MANSFIELD — The next Richland County Joint Veterans meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at VFW Mohican Post 9943, 806 Grace St. in Mansfield. All veterans welcome to attend.

Muddy Creek Clovers have another get-together

BUTLER— The Muddy Creek Clovers had their fourth meeting on May 6 at Three Crosses Church in Butler, Oh. More kids read their health and safety talks and gave demonstrations. The recreation leader wasn’t there, so we didn’t get to a game. After everything was done, we enjoyed cupcakes and water. It was delightful! This article was submitted by Zoe Secrist, news reporter for the Muddy Creek Clovers.

Hospice Death and Dying series to continue

MOUNT VERNON—Presented by In the Circle of Life and sponsored by Hospice of Knox County (HKC) and Kokosing Nature Preserve, the seventh session of a death and dying education series will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Reception Center of the Kokosing Nature Preserve, 10620 Quarry Chapel Road in Gambier. The topic is “Hospice: What It Is. What It Isn’t.” and the discussion will be facilitated by Jacki Mann, RN.

Despite hospice being an integral part of the end-of-life care for many in the past 30 years, there remain many misconceptions about it. What does hospice care do? When should hospice get involved in a dying person’s care? Does hospice help people die? This session will explore and answer these questions and more, seeking to clarify the purpose and mission of hospice care. This presentation and discussion is open to the public with no pre-registration necessary.