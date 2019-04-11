Galion area news briefs

Galion Safety Council awards program April 18

GALION — The Galion Safety council will have its annual awards program Thursday, April 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galion Moose Lodge 303, 520 S. Market St. Tickets cost $10. Reservation deadline is noon, April 19. Reply by email to galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477.

The guest speaker is Brad Hurtig. Hurtig was a student-athlete in a northwest Ohio. Only days after finishing his sophomore year, a work-place accident resulted in the amputation of both of Brad’s hands. Through hard work and determination Brad soon rejoined his high school football team. In his senior year, Brad led his team defense, recording 111 tackles and receiving all-state honors, while playing with no hands. Brad’s inspirational story of triumph quickly captured national headlines.

From Citizen to Patriot meeting is April 18

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites all to a free public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at the Galion Pizza Hut. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The main focus of the forum is an update on criminal justice reform, presented by Steve Burkhalter of Americans for Prosperity. For more information, call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116.

BBQ dinner fundraiser May 4 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Richland Rural Life Center, 969 E. Crall Rd., Madison area, will host its annual country rib BBQ dinner on Saturday, May 4, from 4-6 p.m.The meal includes BBQ country ribs, potato salad, baked beans, roll, beverage and homemade vanilla ice cream. Tickets cost $10, $5 or those 10 and younger. Carryout also is available.

Advance ticket purchases are not required, but appreciated by calling 567-307-4220. Walk-ins are welcome. The facility, between Stewart Road and State Route 545, offers grounds for use by Boy Scouts, 4-H and other service groups. Building rentals also are available. Proceeds from the dinner help maintain the facility.