Update: Phone service at city building has been restored

GALION — City of Galion phones been having intermittent issues with calls disconnecting. They believe they have found the fix.

However, in order to install the necessary hardware, a reboot of the system will be required and city phones will be down for about 15 minutes starting at 3 p.m.

That means the phone lines at the police department — 419-468-9111 and 419-468-5256 — will be down for approximately 15 minutes. However, 911 will still be functional for emergency calls.

For non-emergency calls, please call Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 419-562-7906 and they will relay the information to Galion police.