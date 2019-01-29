If you have plans, call ahead, make sure your destination is still open

GALION/CRAWFORD COUNTY — There are a lot of cancellations coming in for tonight, Wednesday and even Thursday morning in the wake of the bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected through Thursday.

We can’t post all of them, as they keep changing. But if you have reason to be out and about in the next 48 hours or so, call your destination before you go. They may have closed until this arctic air mass retreats back to the north.

Wind chills as low as 40 below zero expected through Thursday afternoon. The dangerously low wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Check on your neighbors and the elderly, who will be affected by this weather more than the rest of us.

Also, take precautions to stay safe, and if you have outdoor pets, get them someplace warm.

Lows tonight will drop well below zero and will likely remain below zero through Thursday morning. Wednesday may be the first time since January 1994 that highs remain below zero in many locations.

Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the lowest the region has felt since February 2015 and could break daily records by several degrees. Through this period, winds of 10 to 25 mph across the area — with gusts to 30 mph — will produce wind chills values of 25 to 35 degrees below zero, and 40 degrees below zero is possible in some places. These are life-threatening cold conditions.