Life-threatening wind chills possible Tuesday through Thursday

CLEVELAND — A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero are possible, with the coldest wind chills as low as 40 below zero possible Wednesday and Thursday morning.

This watch is for north central and northwest Ohio. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.