Pointers from an expert: GHS’ Nate Reinking speaks to middle school baskeball players.]

CANTON — Galion Middle School’s boys basketball teams made a recent trip to Canton to learn from and watch of our own. Nate Reinking, an all-Ohio basketball player and 1992 Galion High School graduate.

The Charge compete in the NBA G League. The team is owned by and is the minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reinking, 45, gave the young Tigers some instruction and tips and then the GMS players, parents and families watched the Charge play.