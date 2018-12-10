No one injured in armed robbery at Galion Drug Mart

Police looking for information on man who showed pharmacist a gun before fleeing with drugs

GALION — No one was injured during an armed robbery Saturday afternoon at Drug Mart in Galion.

According to Galion police, on Saturday, Dec, 8, 2018 at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to Drug Mart, 739 Carter Drive.,on a report of an armed robbery. The suspect had fled the scene prior to arrival of the officers.

The suspect entered the store and went back to the pharmacy. Once at the counter, he handed a pharmacist a note demanding drugs and also showed the pharmacist that he had a gun. The suspect then jumped the counter and demanded drugs from the pharmacist. He then fled the store and was last seen running eastbound from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall, around 140-150 pounds. He was wearing a hoodie with a black stripe running down the arms. He was also wearing what appeared to be a surgical mask over his face, and gloves on his hands.

An undisclosed amount of pharmaceutical drugs were stolen from the store. No one was injured during the incident.

The police department continues to work on this investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from the Galion Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office had a pretty strong presence in the area and were parked near the entrance points of the Cedargate apartment complex.

One resident said they were checking the IDs of those who entered and left the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111.