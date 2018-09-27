Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 19
9:59 a.m. — A report of a domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.
11 a.m. — A report of fraud was investigated on Public Square.
12:56 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly patient at Galion Community Hospital.
1:37 p.m. — A wallet found in the road near the railroad tracks on Ohio 309 was turned over to officers.
1:59 p.m. — Officers assisted troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on Ohio 61 near Ohio 309.
3:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.
3:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Market Street.
6:43 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way East.
10:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.
Thursday, Sept. 20
11:45 a.m. — The theft of money and products by an employee at Circle K is under investigation.
12:37 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a man in the 500 block of Second Avenue and he was fine.
4:10 p.m. — A report of two kids fighting in the North Pierce Street area was investigated. Officers were unable to locate the kids involved.
4:11 p.m. — A report of rape was investigated.
5:13 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Portland Way North and one person was issued a citation.
5:17 p.m. — A report of a fight involving approximately 15 juveniles was investigated behind the Galion Community Center.
6:31 p.m. — A welfare check on a child was conducted in the 500 block of South Union Street.
7:34 p.m. — A man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 700 block of Harding Way West. He was also cited for driving under suspension.
Friday, Sept. 21
12:38 a.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the 400 block of Portland Way North. A 23-year-old Galion, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
3:12 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Cobey Park was investigated. A 32-year-old Galion, was arrested for being in the park during closed hours.
9:05 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street. A male juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and he was taken to the Marion Juvenile Detention Center.
10:01 a.m. — A counterfeit $100 bill received at Speedway was turned over to officers.
11:12 a.m. — A report of a man yelling and throwing things at Cobey Park was investigated. The man was warned for his behavior.
12:15 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly patient at Galion Community Hospital.
3:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
4:51 p.m. — An iPhone that was left at Tim Hortons was turned over to officers.
7:27 p.m. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Second Avenue.
8:56 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of North Market Street.
Saturday, Sept. 22
3:40 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at the Masonic Temple was investigated and it was someone playing Pokemon Go.
10:25 a.m. — A wallet found at Heise Park was turned over to officers.
3:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.
4:30 p.m. — A possible breaking and entering of a residence in the 100 block of West Atwood Street was investigated.
4:30 p.m. — A report of a disturbance due to loud music was investigated in the 100 block of Mansfield Street.
5:21 p.m. — A report of a disturbance due to loud music was investigated in the 300 block of West Mansfield Street.
6:50 p.m. — Officers confiscated drug paraphernalia from a residence in the 500 block of McDonald Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — A verbal warning was issued to a man in the 300 block of West Mansfield Street for loud music.
10:43 p.m. — A disturbance in the 600 block of Westwood Avenue was investigated.
11:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated at the police department.
Sunday, Sept, 23
6:06 a.m. — A report that a woman used a counterfeit bill at Circle K, grabbed her items and ran out the door was investigated. A vehicle was stopped in the area and a 29-year-old from Wooster, was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.
11:10 a.m. — A report of a runaway juvenile from the 400 block of Portland Way North was investigated.
1:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Grant Street.
2:28 p.m. — A report of a needle on the seat of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Market Street was investigated.
5:06 p.m. — A motorist reported the car keys stolen from their vehicle at Advanced Auto.
6:35 p.m. — Employees of McDonald’s reported receiving a counterfeit bill.