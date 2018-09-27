Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 19

9:59 a.m. — A report of a domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

11 a.m. — A report of fraud was investigated on Public Square.

12:56 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly patient at Galion Community Hospital.

1:37 p.m. — A wallet found in the road near the railroad tracks on Ohio 309 was turned over to officers.

1:59 p.m. — Officers assisted troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on Ohio 61 near Ohio 309.

3:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

3:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Market Street.

6:43 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

10:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Thursday, Sept. 20

11:45 a.m. — The theft of money and products by an employee at Circle K is under investigation.

12:37 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a man in the 500 block of Second Avenue and he was fine.

4:10 p.m. — A report of two kids fighting in the North Pierce Street area was investigated. Officers were unable to locate the kids involved.

4:11 p.m. — A report of rape was investigated.

5:13 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Portland Way North and one person was issued a citation.

5:17 p.m. — A report of a fight involving approximately 15 juveniles was investigated behind the Galion Community Center.

6:31 p.m. — A welfare check on a child was conducted in the 500 block of South Union Street.

7:34 p.m. — A man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 700 block of Harding Way West. He was also cited for driving under suspension.

Friday, Sept. 21

12:38 a.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the 400 block of Portland Way North. A 23-year-old Galion, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

3:12 a.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Cobey Park was investigated. A 32-year-old Galion, was arrested for being in the park during closed hours.

9:05 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street. A male juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and he was taken to the Marion Juvenile Detention Center.

10:01 a.m. — A counterfeit $100 bill received at Speedway was turned over to officers.

11:12 a.m. — A report of a man yelling and throwing things at Cobey Park was investigated. The man was warned for his behavior.

12:15 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly patient at Galion Community Hospital.

3:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

4:51 p.m. — An iPhone that was left at Tim Hortons was turned over to officers.

7:27 p.m. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

8:56 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Saturday, Sept. 22

3:40 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at the Masonic Temple was investigated and it was someone playing Pokemon Go.

10:25 a.m. — A wallet found at Heise Park was turned over to officers.

3:01 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

4:30 p.m. — A possible breaking and entering of a residence in the 100 block of West Atwood Street was investigated.

4:30 p.m. — A report of a disturbance due to loud music was investigated in the 100 block of Mansfield Street.

5:21 p.m. — A report of a disturbance due to loud music was investigated in the 300 block of West Mansfield Street.

6:50 p.m. — Officers confiscated drug paraphernalia from a residence in the 500 block of McDonald Avenue.

6:29 p.m. — A verbal warning was issued to a man in the 300 block of West Mansfield Street for loud music.

10:43 p.m. — A disturbance in the 600 block of Westwood Avenue was investigated.

11:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated at the police department.

Sunday, Sept, 23

6:06 a.m. — A report that a woman used a counterfeit bill at Circle K, grabbed her items and ran out the door was investigated. A vehicle was stopped in the area and a 29-year-old from Wooster, was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

11:10 a.m. — A report of a runaway juvenile from the 400 block of Portland Way North was investigated.

1:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Grant Street.

2:28 p.m. — A report of a needle on the seat of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Market Street was investigated.

5:06 p.m. — A motorist reported the car keys stolen from their vehicle at Advanced Auto.

6:35 p.m. — Employees of McDonald’s reported receiving a counterfeit bill.