Galion Police Reports

Tuesday, Sept. 18

5:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

12:27 p.m. — A Westgate Road resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

2:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

2:13 p.m. — A person with a warrant was issued a court date when officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Libby Lane for a domestic dispute.

2:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Market Street.

4:17 p.m. — A Hessenauer Drive resident reported receiving a threatening letter in the mail.

4:18 p.m. — A report of a missing or runaway juvenile from the 400 block of Portland Way North was investigated. The juvenile returned home.

4:21 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Grove Avenue.

4:39 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 1200 block of Ohio 598. Trevor Tallman was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

6:19 p.m. — A report of junk vehicles on a property in the 200 block of South Street was investigated.

8:38 p.m. — An East Church Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.