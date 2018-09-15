Galion police reports

Wednesday, Sept. 12

6:11 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on South Street.

3:44 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Portland Way North.

9:45 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of North Union Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

4:56 a.m. — A South Street resident reported two people on a back porch without permission. Officers were unable to locate the people.

7:01 a.m. — A North Market Street resident reported vandalism and being harassed.

7:07 a.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Harding Way East reported a blue racing bike with white curved handles stolen.

3:58 p.m. — A report of a resident burning trash on South Murray Street was investigated.

5:08 p.m. — A domestic issue was mediated in the 500 block of First Avenue.

5:39 p.m. — A report of a man picking up prescriptions to a deceased person was investigated at Discount Drug Mart.

7:35 p.m. — A report of a juvenile assaulted by other juveniles at Heise Park is under investigation.

11:02 p.m. — A report of loud music in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue was investigated.

Monday, Sept. 10

12:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

12:31 p.m. — An elderly woman who appeared confused and lost was taken to her residence by officers.

12:33 p.m. — A Beechwood Drive resident reported jewelry stolen.

4:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of South Market Street.

5:59 p.m. — A landlord-tenant dispute was mediated in the 300 block of South Murray Street.

8:02 p.m. — An Orange Street resident reported a vehicle vandalized.

10:40 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a man sleeping near her front door. Police said they would arrest him for trespassing if he did not move.

11:06 p.m. — A report of a suspicious man at East Park was investigated and the man was sent on his way.

Sunday, Sept. 9

2:38 a.m. — A 25-year-old Shiloh man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control and leaving the scene of the accident. He reportedly hit a utility pole and was later discovered passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

10:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

4:02 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated in the 900 block of Water Way.

6:59 p.m. — A report of a disturbance in the 600 block of South Market Street resulted in the arrest of one man for criminal damaging.

8:28 p.m. — A disturbance in the 200 block of North Columbus Street was investigated.

11:40 p.m. — A 22-year-old Galion man was arrested in the 300 block of North Columbus Street for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.