CRESTLINE — The 45th annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins Thursday Sept. 20.

The festival’s opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. and the queen’s pageant starts at 7 p.m. Six girls are competing for the title of Harvest Festival Queen. Also named will be a first attendant and Miss Congeniality. On the line are education scholarships.

The festival continues Friday with performances on the main state by the Pioneer Performing Arts Academy, Electrik Circus and Brother Believe Me. The festival concludes Saturday with performances on the main stage by Stadium 11 and The Red Ball Jets.

The beer garden features the Baker 47 band on Friday and Kolbalt Kreek on Saturday.

The festival runs from 5-10 p.m.; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The midway will include food vendors and rides and the main state will include some fun contests on Saturday.

Alumni Night for all Crestline High School graduates is at the St. Joseph School Convocation Center, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Crestline Fire Department will have a pancake breakfast at the Fire House starting at 7 a.m. Saturday while the Crestline Police Department will host a car show starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Harvest Festival Parade steps off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Staff report