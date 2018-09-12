Galion police reports

Friday, Sept. 7

1:38 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 1000 block of Harding Way East. Both people involved were given warnings for disorderly conduct.

6:43 a.m. — Robert D. Wicker, 53, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 400 block of Libby Lane and released to the custody of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

1:33 p.m. — A business in the 100 block of Harding Way West reported receiving two bad checks from the same person. A 41-year-old Galion woman was arrested for passing bad checks.

3:18 p.m. — A report of the theft of utilities was investigated in the 700 block of Clay Street.

4:05 p.m. — Juveniles were warned against walking on the rails of the gazebo on Public Square.

4:06 p.m. — A Boyd Boulevard resident reported several items stolen sometime in the past year including guns, silver and sports cards.

6:04 p.m. — A cell phone found in the 200 block of Dawsett Avenue was turned over to officers.

7:01 p.m. — A parent reported their daughter assaulted on a school bus by a boy.

Saturday, Sept. 8

1:36 p.m. — Officers assisted with a combative man at Signature Health Care. He was taken to the Galion Community Hospital by EMS personnel.

3:07 p.m. — A report of a woman yelling in the 500 block of Galion Arms was investigated.

8:28 p.m. — A report of a person overdosing on Percocet was investigated in the 1100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

10 p.m. — A Homer Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

Sunday, Sept. 9

2:38 a.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated on Fairview Avenue. A silver two-door truck had struck a utility pole and the driver was later located passed out behind the wheel on Ohio 598, north of Remlinger Road. A 25-year-old Shiloh man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident.

10:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

4:02 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated in the 900 block of Water Way.

6:59 p.m. — A report of a disturbance in the 600 block of South Market Street was investigated and one man was arrested for criminal damaging.

8:28 p.m. — A disturbance in the 200 block of North Columbus Street was investigated.

11:40 p.m. — A 22-year-old Galion, was arrested in the 300 block of North Columbus Street for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.