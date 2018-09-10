Galion police reports

Thursday, Aug. 30

12:35 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man at Cobey Park was investigated.

7:30 a.m. — A report of an employee misusing a credit card was investigated in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

8:48 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — A report of juveniles stealing candy and beef jerky from Circle K was investigated.

1:57 p.m. — A 51-year-old Galion man was arrested on Public Square for disorderly conduct.

4:14 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Edward Street.

5:29 p.m. — A report of the theft of a bicycle and cash from an East Church Street residence was investigated.

Friday, Aug. 31

7:50 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of Clymer Avenue.

3:50 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 100 block of South Riblet Street.

7:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of West Atwood Street. Officers were attacked by a loose dog and the Taser was deployed.

7:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

9:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.

Saturday, Sept. 1

12:42 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 100 block of West Walnut Street.

1:58 a.m. — A 41-year-old Toledo man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Harding Way East at Seventh Avenue. He was also issued a citation for driving under suspension, defective exhaust and open container.

9:45 a.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

11:32 p.m. — A 27-year-old Galion man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 700 block of Harding Way West. He was issued a citation for speeding and following too close.

Sunday, Sept. 2

2:10 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

3:31 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of East Church Street.

8:12 p.m. — A 30-year-old Parma woman was arrested in the 900 block of Portland Way North for operating a vehicle under the influence and open container of liquor.

Monday, Sept. 3

4:54 a.m. — Officers assisted Ontario Police in apprehending a suspect that crashed a vehicle near Middletown Road then fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody by Ontario police.

5:42 a.m. — Officers assisted Crestline Police with a combative prisoner at Galion Community Hospital.

9:33 a.m. — A sex offense is being investigated after reports of a man standing in a window of a city residence exposing himself to people passing by.

4:32 p.m. — A report of an assault on Public Square was investigated.

7:17 p.m. — A Crescent Way resident reported receiving harassing text messages.

9:30 p.m. — A Bel Air Drive resident reported the theft of medication.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

2:48 a.m. — One man was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence in the 500 block of Kroft Street.

8:16 a.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of Clymer Avenue.

6:25 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on children in the 100 block of Easton Way.

10:03 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of South Union Street.

10:54 p.m. — Edward Underwood was arrested on South Street.