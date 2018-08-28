Water will be shut off 5 am. Wednesday for area around Aug. 14 water main break

GALION — Wednesday morning at 5:00 am, water service will be shutoff on in the area affected by the Aug. 14 water main break as the contractor will switch the water service for this area to the new water main.

Water service will be interrupted for approximately two hours, after which there will be NO BOIL ADVISORY.

However, after water service is is restored, affected businesses and residents should run faucets for at least two minutes and clean their faucet screens.

Call the City of Galion for more information.