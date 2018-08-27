Eric Baldinger named Galion’s new building inspector

GALION — Eric Baldinger has been selected the new Building Official for the City of Galion. He will issue residential permits, conduct inspection and enforce city codes and zoning regulations.

Baldinger started Aug. 21. So far, he said there has been a lot to learn about the position.

“My main goal is getting all my certifications needed to perform job duties to the best of my abilities,” he said.

The Ohio Board of Building Compliance has certified Baldinger as a “residential building official” as defined by Section 103 of the Ohio Building Code. This gives him authority to: enforce local codes, accept and approve plans and specifications and make residential inspections.

He was previously the lead foreman for Zara Construction, Inc. He had that position for 11 years. He applied for the building official position because he has worked with inspectors on construction projects.

“I always thought that being a building inspector would be an interesting position. So here we are, 23 years later and I am very excited to be in this position,” he said.

Baldinger was also employed by the City of Galion as a tree trimmer from 2002-2005.

He has been married to his wife, Allison, for 17 years and they have two sons, Joe, 15; and Sam, 5. They enjoy camping together and he collects antique tractors.

The Building Department is at the Utility Office, 115 Harding Way East. Baldinger can be reached at 419-468-2642. Commercial permits will continue to be handled by the Richland County Building Department.

