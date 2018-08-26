HomeCare Matters welcomes new chaplain

GALION — HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice welcomed Rick Utt, Jr. as its chaplain. Utte is now providing bereavement support and spiritual care services to patients, families of patients, and the public.

Bereavement support is available to assist adults and children in the coping process before, during, or after the loss of a loved one. Utt will provide education on the process of grief and facilitate the development of healthy coping and problem-solving behaviors. He will also offer faith-based spiritual support, and answer prayer requests. In addition to ongoing bereavement support and spiritual care services, Mr. Utt will be leading support groups and several public programs and events throughout the year.

“HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice is extremely excited to have Pastor Rick join our team,” said Misty Taylor, Executive Director of HomeCare Matters. “His many years of experience as an EMT along with his Pastoral roles with both adults and youth, brings a new level of compassion, heart, and experience that will be felt by every hospice patient, family member, grief support group, and our 2019 Kids Grief Camp. He is already impacting our hospice families, as well as our staff. We are blessed to have him on our team.”

Utt comes to HomeCare Matters with experience in the healthcare industry, as well as over ten years of experience in ministry leadership. He most recently served as the Assistant Pastor at Apostolic Faith Assembly of Mansfield, where he led church and community prayer ministries and conducted hospital visits. During this time, Mr. Utt also served as the director of the local district of Missions America to support church growth and mentorship programs, and as an EMT for ProCare.

HomeCare Matters is owned by Avita Health System. For more information on the services available at HomeCare Matters, visit www.homecarematters.org.

