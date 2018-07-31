Final update: Gas leak fixed, traffic open on Ohio 19 on Galion’s west side

GALION — Traffic on Ohio 19 (Bucyrus Road) is open again after a gas leak caused the road to be closed and some residents to be evacuated.

However, workers are still in the area, just past Evans Drive, in the north side of Ohio 19. So be careful if you’re in the area.

All roads are open again and the closed road signs have been removed.

Columbia Gas personnel have since repaired the broken gas line.

Detours for local and commercial traffic are no longer needed.

An accident this morning about 9:14 a.m. on Ohio 19, near Evans Drive, caused a gas leak and some residents in the area were evacuated.

Ohio 19, (Bucyrus Road) is closed to traffic