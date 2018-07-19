Register now for CU Lead: Program builds awareness of local opporunities for community leaders

BUCYRUS — Registration is now open for Crawford Unlimited Leadership (CU Lead), the Crawford Partnership’s premier leadership development program.

Crawford Unlimited Leadership is a nine-month program designed to build awareness about opportunities that exist in Crawford County and to develop a network of passionate local leaders.

The goals of CU Lead include the following:

To explore the unique places, organizations, and opportunities that exist in Crawford County

To educate leaders, sharing leadership philosophies and strategies from top experts in leadership

To encourage leaders to share ideas and embark on a journey of personal and professional development

To enhance the quality of life in Crawford County by creating a network of passionate leaders

“We’re excited to share program enhancements for the 2018-2019 CU Lead cohort,” said Erin Stine, community development director at the Crawford Partnership. “CU Lead is an experiential program for leaders at all levels, and Crawford County is our classroom. CU Lead is the result of forward-thinking vision shared by local leaders, and we’re working to continually enhance the program to meet the needs of our community. We’re grateful that our local businesses and community members continue to support our efforts, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store for this year.”

Crawford Unlimited Leadership is sponsored by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. Tuition includes activity fees, course materials, meals, journals, and class shirts. Scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. The CU Lead application is available online here.

The deadline to apply for the 2018-2019 CU Lead cohort is Friday, Aug. 3.

Applicants are asked to submit their résumé and one professional letter of recommendation for consideration to be nominated for selection. For more information, email erins@crawfordpartnership.org or call the Crawford Partnership at 419-563-1809.

