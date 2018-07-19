Galion police reports

Thursday

8:57 a.m. — A box of Suboxone found in a parking lot in the 200 block of Harding Way East was turned over to police.

10:21 a.m. — An employee of Hillman Jewelers reported a flower pot stolen from the front of the store.

2:41 p.m. — A report of two unwanted men at a business in the South Street area was investigated. The men were told to leave the area.

3:49 p.m. — Officers assisted with an unruly patient in the 1200 block of Ohio 598.

4:47 p.m. — A breaking and entering of a residence in the 200 block of Third Avenue was investigated.

5:45 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street.

11:11 p.m. — A report of drugs found in a bush in the 100 block of East Street was investigated.

Friday

12:02 a.m. — A report of an intoxicated man on a bicycle was investigated and the man was told by officers to walk the bike home.

1 a.m. — A 22-year-old Galion was issued a citation for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Portland Way North. At the same time, another man was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:51 a.m. — A Galion Arms resident was warned about allowing her dog to run at large and the need for tags.

9:57 a.m. — A credit card found at Powers Reservoir was turned over to officers.

10:07 a.m. — A report of the theft of beer from Circle K was investigated, and one man was arrested for theft.

12:40 p.m. — A South Union Street resident reported being threatened.

1:03 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman from Amelia, Ohio, was arrested for theft in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

1:48 p.m. — A report of a shoplifter at Discount Drug Mart was investigated.

1:53 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 900 block of Water Way.

3:35 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the 700 block of Brandt Road.

3:52 p.m. — A needle found in the 700 block of Harding Way West was turned over to officers for proper disposal.

6:59 p.m. — A man was arrested for theft in the 1000 block of South Market Street.

7:25 p.m. — An injury accident was investigated in the 800 block of Ohio 598.

7:58 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 900 block of Harding Way East with a child that had fallen.

9:09 p.m. — A report of fraud was investigated in the 900 block of Edward Street.

Saturday

12:49 a.m. — A woman was issued a citation for possession of drug abuse instruments and issued a court date on a Crawford County warrant.

8:46 a.m. — A report of vandalism to a mailbox was investigated in the 900 block of South Market Street.

8:52 a.m. — An assault was investigated in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue.

7:11 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

7:53 p.m. — A report of an assault at Heise Park was investigated.

9:09 p.m. — A report of a missing elderly man from the 1000 block of South Market Street was investigated. The man was returned home safely.

10:10 p.m. — A report of people swimming at Amann Reservoir was investigated. The people were advised of swimming rules and park hours.

10:45 p.m. — A BB gun was found under a bridge at Heise Park and turned over to police.

11:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the West Atwood Street area.

11:58 p.m. — A teen was arrested for underage consumption and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

11:25 a.m. — A report of a man entering a tent in the 200 block of Second Avenue and attempting to steal items was investigated.

1:26 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported the theft of firewood from their residence.

3:16 p.m. — A sex offense at Colby Park was investigated.