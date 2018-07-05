Galion police reports

Friday

12:11 a.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported some medication stolen.

8:46 a.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a stroller used for jogging stolen.

9:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Charles Street.

2:38 p.m. — A incidence of alleged fraud was investigated in the 300 block of West Payne Avenue.

5:18 p.m. — Police investigated a reported fight in the area of public square.

7:51 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:43 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Saturday

11:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Allen Street.

1:04 p.m. — A report of a breaking and entering was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

5:07 p.m. — Syringes found in in the 200 block of South Riblet Street were turned over to police.

6:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

7:32 p.m. — An East Walnut Street resident reported a tent taken from the backyard.

9:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of South Street.

10:16 p.m. — A warning was issued to a person setting off fireworks in the 400 block of Kroft Street.

Sunday

12:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of South Union Street.

12:59 p.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was investigated on Harding Way East.

8:56 p.m. — A South Street resident reported a gun stolen from his residence.

9:59 p.m. — Police investigated a report of someone shooting off fireworks in the 900 block of South Market Street