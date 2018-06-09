Five earn hospital Auxiliary scholarships

GALION — Five area students are looking forward to starting the 2018-2019 school year with some extra financial support for their efforts. Galion Hospital Auxiliary announced its annual scholarship awards to the following:

Alexandria Awbrey and Allison DeNero, both of Galion, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. Awbrey will be attending North Central State College, School of Nursing, and DeNero will pursue her nursing degree at Ball State University.

Receiving the third Auxiliary $1,000 scholarship is Alexia Waterer, of Galion, who is continuing her graduate work as a speech therapist.

The Auxiliary Scholarship Committee awarded the annual $1,000 Melanie DeNise Scholarship to Kristen Wagoner of Galion. She will be attending the Ashland University School of Nursing.

The $1,000 Jean E. Lust Scholarship will support Desiree Sharp, of Crestline, as she studies nursing at Marion Technical College.

Applications for the Auxiliary-sponsored health career scholarships are available through the Galion High School Guidance Office.

