Galion High School graduates urged to ‘never settle for second place’

GALION — Class president Ashlie Sallee expressed the feelings of the other graduates during her address during Friday’s 2018 Galion High School graduation ceremony at the high school.

“There are a lot of emotions, a lot of feelings,” she said. “There is happiness, there is sadness, but there also is a lot of relief.”

During a commencement exercise that lasted just 45 minutes, Sallee also thanked parents and friends and family and teachers who helped to make graduating possible for she and her GHS classmates.

But like others, she said she was looking ahead, and not back.

“I wish you life’s best as your pursue your dreams,” she said.

Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs urged graduates to strive for greatness.

“Never settle for second place when first place is still available,” he said. “You are either growing or dying. Work hard at getting better each day.”

Diplomas were passed out to 100 graduates.

Guidance counselor Tina Eyster shared some of the successes of the Class of 2018, and then introduced salutatorian Claire Miller, who like many other students, graduated from Galion High School while also earning an associates degree. She plans to study marketing at Bowling Green State University.

The class valedictorian was Cheyenne Blair, who also earned an associates degree, and plans to study pharmacy at Ohio Northern University.

“Without the experiences we’ve shared, I would not be the person I am today,” Blair told her classmates. “As you go out in the world, take those experiences with you.”

And she urged her fellow graduates to look to the future.

“Today is not the end of something,” she said. “This is just the start.”

Class secretary Keaton Durbin called out the names of the 2018 graduates as they received their diplomas:

1. Darian Nicholas Adkins; 2. Alexandria Claire Awbrey; 3. Aaron Michael Barnhart; 4. Elise Nicole Barnhart; 5. Autumn Annette Barone; 6. Allison Sue Bauer; 7. Gunnar Ty Bennett; 8. Cheyenne Sakura Blair; 9. Brady Michael Bonham; 10. Mia Marie Brannon; 11. Matthew Elijah Caldwell; 12. Liana Rochelle Carothers; 13. Austin Myles Carriger; 14. Tyler Matthew Casteel; 15. Clarissa Marie Castle; 16. Chase Micheal Castline; 17. Alexis Renae Chaplin; 18. Debbie Denise Clark; 19. Kayle Raelynn Clark; 20. Julieann Margaret Clouse; 21. Brianne Susan Collins; 22. Logan Allen Cook; 23. Takoda William Dean Crisman; 24. Tanner Dionte Crisman; 25. Allison Grace Denero.

26. Keaton Nicole Durbin; 27. Mitchell Dean Dyer; 28. Ethan Adam Eckels; 29. Nathan Robert Eckert; 30. Zakai Biao Edgington; 31. Josielyn Beth Ehrman; 32. Macy Elizabeth Eicher; 33. Erica Lynn Eidt; 34. Luke Tyler Eisnaugle Treisch; 35. Ethan Zachary Enderle; 36. Jamee Makayla Fraser; 37. Brooke Ryanne Gallant; 38. Drake Andrew Garrett; 39. Tyler Ryan Goodrich; 40. Marisa Korrin Gwinner; 41. Dayvin Jon Hagemann; 42. Lillian Autumn Hall; 43. Mckenzie Nicole Harmon; 44. Jeremy Paul Harper; 45. Jena Marie Harris; 46. Tyler David Harris; 47. Kelsey Makenna Hoffman; 48. Teresa Nicole House; 49. Harrison Kendall Ivy; 50. Ryan Lynn Jenkins.

51. Jacobi Ray Jessie; 52. Gideon Seth Johnson; 53. Autumn April Dawn Jones; 54. Katlyn Marie Kuehlman; 55. Trinity Marie Loyd; 56. Claire Alexandra Miller; 57. Jacob Allin Miller; 58. Michael Anthony Montgomery; 59. Kendall Shannon Moody; 60. Damarcus Rashawn Moore; 61. Andrew Jordan Murphy; 62. Mathew Thomas Murrin; 63. Stevi Jo Ness; 64. Makayla Paige Nickels; 65. Brailyn Mikaela Olar; 66. Jacquelyn Eileen Ousley; 67. Max Rutan Papenhausen; 68. Jeran Allan Jay Pfeifer; 69. Ethan Lee Pigg; 70. Brandon Foster Powell; 71. Colton Edward Powell; 72. Skylar Joyel Pritchard; 73. Samuel Thomas Rigdon; 74. Bailey Paul Risner; 75. Makiah Ann Margarette Rupe.

76. Ashlie Nicole Sallee; 77. Kiran Isabelle Sage Santel; 78. Kaleb Matthew Scherer; 79. Kristopher Shope Williams; 80. Kyle Allen Shope Williams; 81. Colten Jeffrey Skaggs; 82. Addison Mae Slone; 83. Tryston Allic Smith; 84. Marissa Nicole Snyder; 85. Huntir Leeann Sparks; 86. Chandler Alan James Staats; 87. Aaron John Stewart; 88. Kiara Annette Stone; 89. Briana Kali Streib; 90. Kylie Shayne Thompson; 91. Alexander Ferguson Tilley; 92. Kirsten Lynn Wagoner; 93. Jake Dennis Watkins; 94. Mason Storm Weldon; 95. Matthew Aaron Wenninger; 96. Elijah Warwick Wheatcraft; 97. Maranna Lynn White; 98. Dakota Ray Wiggins; 99. Murissa Ann Windbigler; 100. Emaleigh Mae Wyatt.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_ashlee-sallee.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion High School Class of 2018 valedictorian Cheyenne Blair walks across the stage after getting her diploma Friday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_Cheyenne-Blair.jpgErin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion High School Class of 2018 valedictorian Cheyenne Blair walks across the stage after getting her diploma Friday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/06/web1_IMG_4478.jpg