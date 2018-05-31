Travel company features nearby Shawshank Trail

MANSFIELD — Just in time for summer getaway planning, TourismOhio unveiled a map of Ohio Adventure Trails at www.Ohio.org. Featured is The Shawshank Trail.

“The Ohio Adventure Trails campaign is a great opportunity to get The Shawshank Trail, along with two of our other trails promoted via TourismOhio’s marketing efforts,” said Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County. “It is also an excellent example of what partnering with the state’s tourism marketing organization looks like.”

“Trails are a popular trend in the tourism industry,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “These trails have been created by destinations and small businesses collaborating to share stories that visitors might not discover on their own. Whether travelers prefer history, wine, culture, sight-seeing, or even donuts, we invite them to Find It Here in Ohio.”

The county’s tourism marketing organization has a Travel Our Trails section devoted to all the trails in the county.

In addition to The Shawshank Trail, Haunted Mansfield and the Wine and Ale Trail are also included in the more than 30 other designated trails on Trails.ohio.org. Visitors can explore both on their mobile device or printed copy.

“We applaud Matt and his team for drawing attention to “non-traditional” trails and couldn’t be happier our internationally known Shawshank Trail has been selected as one of four trails to be a part of TourismOhio’s promotional video to encourage visitors to explore Ohio’s trails this summer,” Tasseff said.

To entice travelers to pick up their passports and hit the trails, TourismOhio will conduct monthly giveaways on social media to participants who use #MyOhioTrail and #OhioFindItHere.

This Adventure Trails web page complements the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ map of nature trails launched earlier this year at Trails.OhioDNR.gov.

For more travel inspiration to Richland County, follow us at #DestinationMansfield or #ShawshankTrail on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

