Scioto River Watershed CREP sign-up available

BUCYRUS — Producers and landowners have an opportunity to be part of the Scioto River Watershed Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP). Scioto CREP is a part of the USDA/FSA Conservation Reserve Program(CRP) the country’s largest private-land conservation program. The opportunity to enroll in the Scioto River Watershed CREP is limited, so don’t let this program pass you by.

To be eligible for the Scioto River Watershed CREP, individuals must have owned or leased the land for at least one year prior to enrollment, the land must be physically located in the Scioto River Watershed (any of its smaller tributaries), and the land must be physically and legally capable of being cropped in a normal manner. Land must also meet cropping history and other eligibility requirements. Marginal pastureland may also be eligible for enrollment.

There are sixteen different CREP practices available including grass filter strips, wetlands, controlled drainage, tree plantings, and riparian buffers to name a few.

Producers will receive annual rental payments for the length of the contract, and cost-share assistance of up to 50 percent of the eligible cost to establish the conservation practice. Additional incentive payments may also be available. Scioto River Watershed CREP contracts require a 14 to 15-year commitment to keep lands out of agricultural production and in conservation cover.

Offers for enrollment may be made at the USDA/FSA office. Offers may be accepted if the land and applicant meet the eligibility requirements detailed above. CREP offers are not subject to competitive bidding; however, the Scioto River Watershed CREP is limited to enrollment on a first come, first served basis until the 70,000-acreage allocation is reached.

For more information on determining what practice may benefit your land the most, contact the Crawford SWCD/NRCS/FSA office at 419-562-8280 ext. #3 or 419-562-2203

