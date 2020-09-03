Bellville turns out to honor Charil Fuhrer

BELLVILLE — Charil Fuhrer was selected by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging as the 2020 Richland County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. She was honored Wednesday at the Bellville Bandstand.

“This is the 20th year the Area Agency has honored av olunteer from Richlandcounty,” said Teresa Cook, the agency’s vice president of administrative services. “As we all know COVID may have changed how we can get together, but what hasn’t changed is the outstanding way individuals, groups and organizations are working together to support and take care of one another.

“Today, instead of gathering in the Area Agencytraining room, we are together on Bellville’s historic Bandstand.

“Charil was nominated for the devotion she gives her community. She has been a volunteer at the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center (BNOC) since 2013, working on whatever needs done. She sorts clothing, picks up food donations from local grocers, and oversees large deliveries from the Cleveland Food Bank and local grocers.

“Over the years she has been accepting more and more responsibilities.”

Kate Peters, who nominated her, said: “I love how devoted Charil is to her community and her husband Kris. I do not see her slowing down for many, many years to come.”

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot.) Awardees are selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

Courtesy photo From the left, Tony Vero, Richland County Commissioner; Charil Fuhrer; Matt Merendino, director of BNOC; and Bellville Teri Brenkus.