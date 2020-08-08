Galion area news briefs

Cooperative Christian Services moving

GALION — Cooperative Christian Services of Galion is moving has moved, as of Tuesday, August 4. The assistance organization is moving to Peach Lutheran Church, 129 W. Walnut St. Hours of operation are 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. and visitors are asked to use the elevator entrance on Walnut Street. Visitors will be guided to the pantry office.

An Cooperative Christian Services of Ohio, face masks are required. Covid 19 regulations will be followed per request of the Health Department. For more information, call 419-462-9305 and leave a message.

For all services please bring photo ID, and proof of any income. For utilities help, please bring a photo ID, proof of any income for your home, any documentation of other promised help made by other services such as Community Action or Salvation Army or current utility bill and shut off notice.

Cooperative Christian Services can also help with prescription drug co-pays. It also operates the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.

Food pantry Aug. 15 at Galion St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have its monthly food pantry on Saturday, Aug. 15. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the pantry runs until 11 a.m. In an effort to keep everyone safe, we are currently offering curbside service in our north parking lot. Someone will come to your car, take your order, fill it and have you drive to the east door for pickup when it is ready. If you have any questions, please call the church office at 419- 468-4557.

Galion school board to meet Aug. 12

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

Galion Health Department news

GALION — Immunization appointments are available Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 at the Galion Health Department, 113 Harding Way East Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The Galion Board of Health will virtually meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This is subject to change due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and access may be limited to the first 100 participants.Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.https://www.gotomeet.me/TrishFactor/galion-city-board-of-health-august-2020-meeting. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (408) 650-3123Access Code: 358-768-053I

Appointments also are available at the health department’s sexual health clini for STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests should bring their own face covering.

Local SWCD annual meeting cancelled

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District has decided to cancel its 2020 annual meeting that was to be held on August 25th at Picwick Place in Bucyrus due to the COVID -19 measures. Individuals that would like to vote in the Crawford SWCD Supervisor election normally held during the Annual Meeting may do so in person at the Crawford SWCD office or by requesting an absentee ballot from the Crawford SWCD. In-office voting will be held August 14-27 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm weekdays. Absentee voting began July 15 and runs through August 27. Contact the Crawford SWCD office at 419-562-8280 for more information.