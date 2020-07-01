Summer fun on the schedule at Crawford Park District

Here is a schedule of upcoming events at the Crawford Park District. Because of health restrictions having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing rules will be adhered to. All of these events require advance registration. Call the park district at 419-683-9000 to reserve your spots for these events or for more information.

Closed July 4: In observance of the July 4 holiday, the Crawford Park District will close the Lowe-Volk Nature Center. The Nature Center will open on Monday, July 6 for our regular hours of operation of Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Animal Encounters: Snakes

This program geared for families is Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Come to the park and meet some snakes up-close and personal. This session will include general information about snakes, an activity and an opportunity to have an up-close encounter with the resident snakes that live at the Nature Center. Canopies will be provided for each family to sit under. Bring your own blanket or chairs. This event will occur rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Fishing Friday

This family program is July 3 at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Families can fish in our pond. The park district will provide fishing poles with hooks and bobbers, but feel free to bring your own. Some bait will be provided, but families are encouraged to bring their own, and lawn chairs. Call ahead to reserve a 45-minute time slot. Rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Wetland Encounters

Families are invited Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Explore the park’s bodies of water and the animals that call these places home. Park staff will provide nets, containers, and ID lists to help you find and learn about macroinvertebrates, the frog and dragonfly life cycle. You may even catch a turtle or snake. Come prepared with proper footwear (boots or old closed-toe shoes; no flip flops, or Crocs) and clothing that can get wet or muddy. A change of clothes is suggested. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot. Rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Animal Encounters: Painted Turtles

Thie program for famlies is Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Get up-close and personal with turtles. Learn general information about painted turtles. There will be an activity, too. Canopies will be provided for each family to sit under. Bring your own blanket or chairs. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve your spot. Rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Canoeing at Neff Reservoir

This family program is Saturday, July 11 at 9 a.m or 3 p.m. Neff Reservoir is on State Route 98. Canoeing is a fun activity that will get you and your family outside. Being on the water can have a calming effect and can help lower stress. Plus, it’s just fun to paddle along looking for animals and sometimes splashing others too. Each family will start with a lesson on canoeing basics and safety before taking to the water. Crawford Park District staff will provide all equipment. Wear shoes that can get wet. Call to reserve a 45-minute time slot.

Archery

This program for families is Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. Test your skills at archery. Each session will begin with instructions on equipment and safety followed by instruction on proper form and tips. The park district will provide all necessary equipment. If you want to use your own bow, you must bring and use your own arrows, too. Wear closed-toe shoes. Call 419-683-9000 to reserve a 45-minute time slot. Rrain or shine unless there is severe weather.

