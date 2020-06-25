BibleWalk open for business in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — After being closed for health considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic, BibleWalk has reopened its doors to visitors once again. The museum is one of the world’s leading Christian attractions and Ohio’s only life-size wax museum.

With this reopening, BibleWalk will unveil its newest tour “The Kingdom of God.”

The “Kingdom of God” becomes BibleWalk’s sixth tour, joining “The Life of Christ,” “Miracles of the Old Testament,” “The Heart of the Reformation,” “The Museum of Christian Martyrs” and “Amazing Grace-The Journeys of Paul.”

This new self-guided tour will be at a cost of $5.50 for adults, $5.25 for seniors and $4.25 for students. Due to the financial impact of Covid-19, BibleWalk is extending a 10 percent discount on admission prices in addition to free tours for children 10 and younger.

BibleWalk also houses eight one-of-a-kind exhibits: “The Walk of Parables,” “American Votive Folk-Art,” “Wood-Carvings,” “Emmanuel Word Pictures,” “Rare Bible Collection,” “Christian Art Gallery,” “Elfred Lee’s painting-The Invitation” and three other animated scenes.

BibleWalk will add its ninth exhibit this winter, more than 200 Bibles in all different languages from around the world.

According to “The inspiration for this museum began in 2015, as we were constructing, “The Walk of Parables,” said Julie Mott-Hardin, BibleWalk’s director. “Our pastor, Richard Diamond, would come over to BibleWalk to monitor the progress. He soon began to study the oil paintings of the Parables and gained a new insight into God’s Kingdom.

“He began to share these insights and teachings with his congregation. As he witnessed the excitement of his congregation grow from service to service; he knew this message needed to be spread to a world-wide audience.”

BibleWalk first opened its doors August 15, 1987. At that time BibleWalk. aka The Living Bible Museum, consisted of museum quality fiberglass figures consisting of 19 scenes.

Today, BibleWalk has grown into 100 scenes and more than 325 wax figures.

“The primary message of God’s Word is about a King and His Kingdom,” Mott-Hardin said. “God once placed man in the Garden of Eden, because of the blood of Jesus, the Garden of Eden has now been placed within man — ‘For behold the Kingdom of God is within you.’

“Beginning with Julius Caesar and ending with Jesus returning to earth on a white horse, this 30-minute tour takes a very close look into this miraculous Kingdom and one’s transformation into this Kingdom.”

The BibleWalk, 500 Tingley Ave. Mansfield, is open Wednesdsay through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 419-524-0139 or 1-800-222-0139, or email julie@biblewalk.us for information. Also visit the BibleWalk website at www.biblewalk.us.

Photo courtesy www.biblewalk.us The Last Supper is just one of may displays, exhibits, art and presentations at BibleWalk, on Tingley Ave. in Columbus. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Visit www.biblewalk.us for more information on restrictrictions and how to purchase tickets. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_Last-Supper.jpg Photo courtesy www.biblewalk.us The Last Supper is just one of may displays, exhibits, art and presentations at BibleWalk, on Tingley Ave. in Columbus. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Visit www.biblewalk.us for more information on restrictrictions and how to purchase tickets.