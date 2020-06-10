Ohio amusement parks, zoos announce reopening information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that amusement parks, water parks, casinos and racinos can open up June 19.

He also said the Memorial Golf Tournament can take place from July 13-19.

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic,” said Governor DeWine. “They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.”

Cedar Point announced phased-in reopening

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point has put stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening. The park will open initially for Season Passholders only, and shortly thereafter for Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets.

Cedar Point’s tentative opening dates:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”

New cleanliness, health, and safety protocols at Cedar Point include:

Reservations for a Visit – in order to maintain limited capacity each operating day, all guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation to visit the park though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com. In a few weeks prior to park opening, 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold or Platinum Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.

Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.

Health Screening – all guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Temperature Screening – guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Face Coverings – guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Social Distancing – markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

Additional protocols include touchless transactions, limited guest/associate contact, enhanced cleaning procedures in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, capacity management through the park and additional hand sanitization stations.

Guests are invited to download the free Cedar Point mobile app to facilitate their visit to the park and to make a reservation when they become available. For more information, visit cedarpoint.com.

Kings Island, operated by the same company as Cedar Point has announced similar plans to reopen, that also include stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening. The park will be open initially for Season Passholders only and shortly thereafter for daily ticketholders.

Key Park Opening Dates:

Park Open to Season Passholders: July 2 – 11

Park Open to Season Passholders and Daily Ticketholders: Beginning Sunday, July 12

The park will initially open to Season Passholders with limited capacity and hours. Kings Island will be sending emails to passholders, inviting them to begin making reservations. Only passholders will be able to make reservations for at least the first week; daily ticket reservations will open within the next two weeks. An opening date for Soak City water park is to be determined.

All guests are asked to download Kings Island’s free mobile app to make a reservation and facilitate their park visit. 2020 Season Passes have been extended to through 2021.

Last week, DeWine announced that zoos, trampoline parks and museums in the Buckeye State can reopen starting June 10, if they adhere to guidelines from the state.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will begin welcoming back Columbus Zoo members beginning June 12, 13, and 14, and all guests starting on June 15.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen June 17, however the Nature Centers are closed until further notice. For updated closures and program cancellations visit clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once,” DeWine said in a statement. “We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy.

“It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene,” DeWine added. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

Reservations required for all Cedar Point, Kings Island visitors