Surveys, task force will help Galion City Schools chart course for 2020-21 school.

GALION — Galion City Schools will be ready to educate all children in the fall.

“Making decisions as to what educating our students in the fall will look like is difficult at this time,” said Jennifer Allerding, who will be the district’s superintendent when the new school years starts. “We are closely monitoring changes, recommendations of the CDC, and guidelines being discussed by the Ohio Department of Education. Although it is too early to share an exact plan, we want our students and families to know that we look forward to the day our students will come back to us.

“We are hopeful to have our students back full-time in the fall and are also working on options for those families that may want or need an alternative plan. We have heard already that there are a wide rage of opinions and comfort levels. Regardless of what school will look like, we will be ready to educate all of our students, in the safest environment possible,”

School district officials have been actively preparing for the 2020-21 school year. Health and safety surveys have been provided to staff so feedback can be analyzed to ensure all health and safety areas are addressed as the district plans. The district has also begun the process of formulating a Re-opening School Task Force Team that will include parents, staff, students, administration, health officials, emergency personnel and others.

Once the task force is created, they will look to see what the next school year will look like and try to ensure that students are returning to the safest possible environment when they come back, all the while taking into account any guidelines set forth by Gov. DeWine.

Galion City Schools families are encouraged to complete the re-opening school survey that provides parents/guardians the opportunity to provide feedback related to health, safety, and academics. The district feels it is important to include all parties to make the best decision for students and parents and the safety of all individuals involved. Once the survey results have been analyzed and a plan created, that information will be shared with staff members, then parents, then the rest of the community.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority. Working collaboratively with representatives from various groups is helpful as we want to be considerate of all perspectives and work together to develop the best plan for everyone,” Allerding said.

If you have a Galion student the 2020-2021 re-opening school survey can also be accessed on the Galion City Schools website or Facebook page. Those that do not have access to technology can provide responses by contacting their child’s school or the District office. The survey is open through June 5.

“I know that families are anxious for information and we appreciate the patience that has been shown. We are taking our time and working hard to ensure the plan we develop is the best based on what guidelines and protocols allow us to do. The safety of our students and staff is crucial so it is important that we get as much information as possible in the decision-making process – that takes time.” Allerding said.

