GHS student Jack Wright makes, donates football benches to athletic department

GALION — When people walk into the football stadium this fall, they should take note of new team benches on the sidelines.

Jack Wright, a student at Galion, began building the benches in the fall as the project he will present to the Eagle Scout Board of Review to become an Eagle Scout before he turns 18 in September.

When he started this project he had one bench done and was working on another. Each one took him three to five days to make. Recently, Jack was able to get special permission to get into the school and bring home the materials he needed to complete the project. He had the remaining eight benches finished in five days.

Bruce Weirich, the industrial arts teacher for the district, had nothing but praise for Wright.

“He’s always done all of his projects and he is always ahead. Here is a young man who could have just sat down and did all of the assignments, but instead he kept working,” Weirich said. “I’m proud that he took it upon himself to build benches for the stadium, plus he has a job and lots of other assignments. He still made the time to make the benches at home when he could have just slacked off.”

Wright, along with fellow students Noah Atkinson and Ben Altstadt, got the benches done as quickly as possible so Jack would have ample time to present his project to the review board.

“With the virus, I was afraid that it would take a while to apply, so I wanted to get them done and over with to make sure that I had plenty of time,” Jack said.

The idea for the benches came from Galion’s Kyle Baughn, the athletic director, when Jack went to ask if there was anything he could do.

“The athletic department is very grateful to Jack Wright and Troop 304 for building the team benches. These benches will serve our teams for years to come. Jack did a great job of securing donations, planning the design, and leading others to complete the project,’” Baughn said.

“Jack did a great job throughout the project and often showed me his progress,” said head football coach Matt Dick. “I know the school and team are grateful to have the new benches.”

All the materials Jack used were donated by different stores. Getting donations is a stipulation having to do with the Eagle Scout project. The benches are made out of eight 2×4’s. Wright built 10 of them.

“He has worked very hard on the planning and the building. We are proud of his accomplishments,” said Denise Wright, Jack’s m0ther.

Jack said he was relieved to have the project completed and to have the benches at the football stadium.

Courtesy photo Jack Wright built 10 benches for football teams to sit on during games at Heise Park Stadium this fall. The GHS student was able to get the items donated to him as part of an Eagle Scout project. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_benches.jpg Courtesy photo Jack Wright built 10 benches for football teams to sit on during games at Heise Park Stadium this fall. The GHS student was able to get the items donated to him as part of an Eagle Scout project.

As part of Eagle Scout project, GHS students makes, donates benches to Galion athletic department