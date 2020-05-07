National Day of Prayer celebration today in Galion will be available live on Facebook, You Tube

GALION — Thursday, May 7, is this year’s National Day of Prayer. And locally, things will be a bit different this year. It will be a webcast this year, and anyone with access to the internet will be able to attend.

Thanks to Pastor Heather McLeod, the Galion Area Ministerial Association’s Facebook page, which has been little utilized for years, has been updated. The association also has its own You Tube channel.

Why a You Tube channel? It is another voice to reach out to Galion and bring good news and inspiration to Galion-area residents. Think shut ins. Think youth. Think greater impact.

The Galion Area Ministerial Association’s first web cast via Facebook and YouTube will celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday. If you would like to be a part of this event, showing Galion a united front on Thursday, contact Bill Seymour. We are not encouraging the public to attend at the square, but to watch on the internet.

However, pastors, lay ministers and church staff are welcome to attend and pray around the Gazebo, with necessary distancing in mind.

If you would like to share your church events or news that would benefit the Galion Area spiritual community, this is another way to get the word out!

Spread the news: Click, share and invite.

As for Thursday, the Galion Area Ministerial Association is once again making the National Day of Prayer a significant event locally.

“Because of the quarantine in Ohio, we decided to do a webcast this year,” said Bill Seymour, one of the event organizers, a local pastor and chaplain at Signature Healthcare of Galion. National Day of Prayer this year is Thursday, May 7.

“Weather permitting, we will be streaming live from Public Square, the typical meeting place, but we are encouraging people to participate from home using the internet.”

Also different this year, the event will be preceded by a half-hour of praise and worship beginning at 11:30 a.m., featuring Joshua Cole on the keyboard. Joshua will be ministering a mixture of traditional and contemporary inspirational songs. He is pastor of Tabernacle of Praise in Leesville.

Ten local spiritual leaders will offer a concert of prayer, covering 10 different points that are pressing for the current climate.

“Our hope is that hundreds of people will click on to celebrate and pray with us during the live event. There is so much power in unified prayer,” Seymour said.

Those who miss the live webcast will be able to view and participate later since the webcast will be recorded and available on demand at the GAMA’s Facebook page or You Tube channel.

Heather McLeod, pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, will be one of the pastors offering a prayer, but also behind the scenes as technical producer. She will be able to switch between those who are praying live and pre-recorded prayers.

“This is something new for all of us, but we believe we will be able to reach more people,” McLeod said. “Anyone will be able to view the program just before the broadcast on the GAMA Facebook page. Also, those who join for praise and worship at 11:30 a.m. will be able to follow along with the lyrics to all the songs.

The actual prayer ceremony begins Thursday at noon.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_NDOP-FB-Event-Header-1920×1080-1.jpg

Follow the local celebrationlive on Facebook, You Tube