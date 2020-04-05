National Resources Center seeking innovative conservation ideas

COLUMBUS – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking new proposals for cutting-edge projects that will provide new conservation opportunities with its Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. Through the CIG program, Ohio will invest up to $300,000 for new projects in fiscal year 2020.

NRCS CIG emphasizes projects that have a goal of providing benefits within a limited geographic area. Ohio priorities in fiscal year 2020 will be Soil Health, Water Quality and Forestry-Based Sustainable Natural Ecosystem projects. Projects may be farm-based, multi-county, small watershed or Statewide in scope. For additional information about State CIG competitions, please contact Ohio CIG program manager Cheryl Rice or search for the latest postings at Grants.gov.

All non-federal entities and individuals are invited to apply, with the sole exception of federal agencies. Projects may be between one and three years in duration and the funding minimum for a single award is $25,000 and the funding maximum for a single award is $150,000.

Awards made through this announcement will be executed through a grant agreement between NRCS and the awardee.

CIG utilizes Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding. Entities or individuals involved in CIG funded projects must be EQIP eligible.

Potential applicants should review funding opportunity number USDA-NRCS-OH-CIG-20-GEN0010762 for more specific information. Applications must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov by May 15, 2020. In addition, a PDF of the complete application must be emailed to cheryl.rice@usda.gov.

More information on the CIG program, including a link to application materials and submission procedures, can be found on the Ohio NRCS​ CIG webpage.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_usda_logo_rev.jpg