Red Cross Disaster Action Team fundraiser Saturday: Enjoy a spaghetti dinner to help these Crawford County volunteers

CRESTLINE — The Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) of Crawford County is having its annual spaghetti dinner/fundraising event on Saturday, March 7 at the Eagles Club, 217 E. Bucyrus St., in Crestline.

The event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. with the spaghetti dinner being served from 5-7:30 p.m. They are asking an $8 donation for the dinner. There also will be raffles,door prizes and 50/50 drawings.

The proceeds from this event will be used for disaster relief efforts, such as providing emergency assistance to victims of disasters, including fires, flooding events and other man-made or natural disasters.

The unit currently has 16 members. In 2019, they responded to 29 emergency requests. They not only provide services to Crawford County, but they also respond to other counties to assist other Red Cross units throughout Ohio.

Disaster Action Team members are all non-paid volunteers and provide services at no cost to clients.

The organization is a non profit, 501(C)3 and any donation is tax deductible and receipts can be given upon request. They greatly appreciate any donation and sincerely thank everyone for their support.

For more information, contact Karl Schwechheimer, DAT Coordinator at 419-571-1653. This event is open to the public.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Red-Cross.jpg

Enjoy a spaghetti dinner to help these Crawford County volunteers