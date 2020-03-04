Galion area college news briefs

UF students participate in ‘Cabaret’

INDLAY — Galion’s Jared Dixon played Ernst Ludwig and was a member of the lighting crew; and Bucyrus’ Austin performed as Bobby and was a member of the Kit Kat Boys in the recent University of Findlay of “Cabaret.”

Shawnee State dean’s list

PORTSMOUTH — Galion; s Abigail Barre, who is majoring in Health Care Adminstration; and Galion’s Emilee Cochran, who is undecided on a major, have been named to the Shawnee State fall dean’s list.

Ashland University track roster

ASHLAND —These students are members of the track and field team at Ashland University.

Hope Miracle of Galion, is majoring in commercial art. She is the daughter of Todd and Lisa Miracle of Galion and a 2018 Northmor graduate. A sophomore, she competes in pole vault

Brad Studenmund, of Bellville, is majoring in sports management. A senior. 2016 Clear Fork graduate, competes in sprints and relays for the Eagles.

Youngstown State dean’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Christina Simmons of Marengo; Kelly Baer of Mount Gilead and Madison Lawson of Galion were named to the most recent Youngstown State dean’s list. Lawson also was named to the president’s list.

Miami University dean’s list

MIAMI, Ohio — These students were named to the most recent dean’s list at Miami (Ohio) University: Megan Thomas, Clare Mazzei, Taylor McCann and Angelia Fuscaldo of Mount Vernon; Morgan Lott of Caledonia; Bri Worner of Bellville; and Lauren Huggins of Galion.

Wichita State dean’s list

WICHITA, Kansas — Mount Gilead’s Tiffany Ocheltree, who is seeking a master of education, exercise science was named to the most recent dean’s list at Wichita State.

Ashland University dean’s list

ASHLAND — These are students were named to the fall dean’s list at Ashland University: Allyson Vinson of Mansfield, a Clear Fork graduate; Brittney Hart of Bellville, a Clear Fork graduate; Bradley Studenmund of Bellville, a Clear Fork graduate; Jenna Hoffer of Lexington, a Clear Fork graduate; Tawny Hetsler of Mansfield, a Clear Fork graduate; Samantha Mowry of Lexington, a Clear Fork graduate; Mason Feeman of Bellville, a Clear Fork gradate; James Willis of Mansfield, a Colonel Crawford graduate; Justine Yunker of Galion; Tory Tobin of Marengo, a Highland graduate; Lauryn Casteel of Marengo, a Highland graduate; Alexandria DeBord of Mount Vernon, a Highland graduate; Parker Steck of Marengo, a Highland graduate; Clay Matthews of Mount Vernon, a Highland graduate; Riley Stanley of Marengo, a Highland High graduate; Kristyn Conrad of Mount Vernon; Michelle Sant of Mount Vernon; Marissa Blair of Galion; Matthew Scruggs of Bellville; Hope Miracle of Galion, a Northmor graduateMichelle Brown of Galion, a Northmor graduate; Rebecca Duckworth of Lexington, a Northmor graduate; Kade Sayre of Lexington, a Northmor graduate; and Victoria Keller of Galion.