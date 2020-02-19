Galion boys, Northmor girls teams advance to district bowling, as do Tigers’ Kadence Fairchild and Abby Crager; Crestline’s Erin McKenna

COLUMBUS — Northmor’s girls bowling team, Galion’s boys bowling team, along with Galion’s Kadence Fairchild, Abby Crager and Crestline’s Erin McKenna, advanced to the Northwest District district bowling tournament this week at Westgame Lanes in Lima.

At Star Lanes in Port Clinton, Galion was fourth in the team standings, behind Perkins, Edison and Willard. Galion’s total score was 2,752. The Tigers were led by AJ Randolph, fourth overall with games of 237 243 198-678; Austin Rinehart had games of 213 157 211-581; Alan Evans had games of 191 176 204-571; and Jason Guthridge 154 172 202-528.

In girls action at Star Lanes, Galion was fifth, but only the top four teams advance. However, Kadence Fairchild advanced with her scores of 150 190 155-506, as did teammate Abby Crager with scores of 163 135 178-476. The other top scores for Galion were Maleah Stratton, 113 148 135-396 and Shelena Wilcox 119 119 147-384.

Crestline’s Erin McKenna also advanced to district competition, with scores of 142 159 219-520.

The Northmor Lady Knights placed third at the Central District sectional at HP Lanes in Columbus and advanced to this week’s district tournament, also at HP Lanes.

The Knights; Kourtney Rinehart was fourth overall with games of -183 163 1770523 on tough lane conditions; Maddie Hoverland had scores of 141 159 146-446.

Northmor’s boys team was 20th overall in the team race at HP Lanes. Zach Govani had the top score for the Knights with games of 144 148 158-450, with Joe Baldinger turning in games of 137 119 181-437.

