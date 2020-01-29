Galion area briefs: Foul shooting contest, information on preschool, kindergarten registration

Free throw contest Feb. 5

GALION — The Galion Knights of Columbus will host a free throw contest on Wednesday, Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St.. The contest is open to all boys and girls between the ages of nine and 14.

Good Hope preschool registration information

BUCYRUS — Good Hope Christian Preschool is a place where children are encouraged to develop their own unique, individual potentials and talents. Children are free to be themselves, to explore, to experience and to interact with other children and adults. Ohio Early Learning and Development Standards are taught in a Christian-based environment. Good Hope Christian Preschool’s registration and open house is Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Classes for 3- and 4-year-old meet four days a week, Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The 3- and 4year-old combination class meets four days a week, Monday through Thursday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes start Aug. 31

Enrollment forms are available at www.goodhopelutheran.com or at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Office, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus. For more information please call 419-562-0286.

Northmor kindergarten registration starts soon

GALION — Registration for Northmor preschool and kindergarten will be done online starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and ending at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. The website address its http://tiny.cc/pkkg-reg

While registration is online, it will not be complete until proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization records and social security card are brought to the elementary school office.

Priority for preschool enrollment is given to students who are age 4 by Aug. 1. The remaining spots are filled based on the order of when the application was received. Open enrollment is not accepted for preschool. Once accepted into the program, a $15 registration fee is required. Preschool is located in the elementary building. The morning class meets Monday through Thursday from 8:45-11:45 a.m. Afternoon class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuition is $110 per month.

Kindergarten students must be age 5 before Aug. 1. If you live in another district, you must register for kindergarten in that district, then apply for open enrollment in April for Northmor. For more information, call419-947-1900, option 3.

Artists sought for unique BPAG show

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery is inviting area artists to enter its next special gallery show, “Piece by Piece — Inspired by the Quilt,” which will run from Feb. 6 to March 28. Show entry dates are Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and Feb 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Artworks must be creative interpretations of the show title/theme.

Up to three pieces (paintings, drawings, collages, fabric hangings, etc) — no larger than 16 inches by 20 inches — may be entered. There will be a hanging fee of $5 per artwork. A complete prospectus with guidelines for this show is available on the BPAG Facebook page or may be obtained at BPAG hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brush and Palette Art Gallery is located at 131 Harding Way East in Galion. You may also request a copy of the show prospectus by emailing ourbpagallery@gmail.com. For information, call 419-468-5965.

Area on Agency scholarship information

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the availability of two $2,000 scholarships for individuals pursuing higher education. Scholarships are made possible from sponsorships for the Area Agency on Aging Annual Meeting.

Applicants must have at least a sophomore status in an accredited technical school, college or university for the 2020-2021 academic year. For additional guidelines and application form, visit the Area Agency on Aging’s website at www.aaa5ohio.org. Deadline application is March 15. Call 567-247-710 for information.

Galion TOPS chapter meets Mondays

GALION — TOPS Chapter Galion 1367 weight loss group meets at Grace Point Church, 683 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio, on Monday mornings at 10:00a.m. For more information please contact Sharon McNeal at 419-834-6330.