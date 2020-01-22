Bellville area news briefs

Joint Veterans group to meet Jan. 29

MANSFIELD — The next meeting of the Richland County Joint Veterans group is Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the VFW Alfred I. Harrington Post 3494, 853 Ashland Road in Mansfield.

February health screenings announced

MANSFIELD — Community Health Screenings are free health assessments from Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following: free blood pressure reading; free blood sugar check (3-hour fast recommended); free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit); free education and referrals; $12 cholesterol checks (9-12 hour fast required). Cash or check only please.

Monday, Feb. 3 — Friendly House, 380 N. Mulberry St., Mansfield 10-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Butler/Clear Fork Adult Center, 20 W. Henry St., Butler 7-8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb.11 Masonic Temple — 1250 Middle-Bellville Road., Mansfield 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield 9-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — Lucas Community Center, 252 W. Main St., Lucas 9-11 a.m.

For information call 419-774-4540.

February immunization schedule set

MANSFIELD — Infants, children and adults can get the shots they need at our Neighborhood Immunization Clinics staffed by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and need an up-to-date shot record and insurance card at the time of service. Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care are accepted. Most private insurance companies billed.

Please contact the public health clinic for pricing for children and adult vaccines. Richland Public Health participates in the federally-funded “Vaccines for Children” program. No child is denied vaccines due to inability to pay (donations are accepted).

Immunizations are also available any weekday at the Richland Public Health clinic: Mondays-Fridays — 8 a.m-4:30 p.m Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9:30 a.m-6 p.m Wednesday, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield. No appointment required.

Hospice bereavement services will continue

BELLVILLE — Hospice of North Central Ohio has been providing free support groups for over twenty years to residents of Knox, Richland and Ashland Counties and the surrounding areas.

Currently, the adult groups that are offered include Passage; Survivors of Suicide Grief (for individuals who have lost a loved one through suicide); Overdose loss group (specific to those individuals who have lost a loved one through overdose); a group specific to parents who have lost children; a faith-based grief and loss group called Journey to Hope; and Doorways, a group that is a general support group for individuals who have completed the Passage Group who desire on-going support through the group format.

“I have been providing the Passages support group to the residents of Knox County since I started in this postion,” said Kathy Wantland, Bereavement Coordinator. “The Passage Group is an 11-12 week group for adults who have had a death of a loved one and is open to anyone in the community. Hospice of Knox County has been doing this particular group since before I started. We have added a lot more additional support groups since and hope to be able to add more if they are needed.”