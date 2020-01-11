Galion-area church, news briefs

Sunday morning concert at Southview Baptist

GALION — A gospel concert by Roy Tremble, is planned Sunday at 10:30 a.m.at Southview Baptist Church, 6904 Crawford/Morrow County Road

Tremble sang for a number of years with the late great Cathedral Quartet out of Akron. There will be no admission charge, but an offering will be taken. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. Bring your friends and family and enjoy this rare opportunity to hear this special gospel music.

From Citizens to Patriot to meet Jan. 16

GALION — The From Citizen to Patriot group’s next free public forum is Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. The program is called “Preserving the Sanctity of Life.” All are welcome. Doors open at 5:30 for an optional social hour. Attendees may order off the menu. This is a chance to meet and learn with fellow patriots for a night of fellowship and a powerful presentation. For more information, call Jim at 419-468-5116 or text or call Greg at 419-468-4679. You can email for information at gregjaye@earthlink.net.

Brush and Palette meet and greet Jan. 21

GALION Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA), an non- profit visual arts group, invites all area artists to their Tuesday, Jan. 21 Meet and Greet from noon -3 p.m. at The Rusty Horseshoe Restaurant, 741 Portland Way South. Come and find out what BPAA membership can offer you. For more information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 or visit the Brush and Palette Art Gallery on Facebook.

Chili dinner Jan. 24 at Golden Age Center

GALION — The Galion Golden Age Center is having a fundraiser dinner coming up on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4-6 p.m. The group is also having a $1-a-bag sale in our Rummage room the same day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dinner is home-made chili made by the group. It comes with cornbread and a cookie. All for $6.00. There also will be crackers, cheese and onions for the chili.

Daughters of Union Veterans meet

GALION The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 91 Galion, met Jan. s. Officers for the coming year were installed. New president Cathy Brown, was in charge of the meeting.

The only communication was a letter from department president Betsy Potts, who shared Ohio Department Convention details; information about the new program for National Southern Memorial and Wreath Committee, and details about the American Civil War Memorial Fund.

The relief report included: 12 flowers for deceased, 11 personal visits, 131 cheer cards sent and 104 volunteer hours served. A discussion was held on the Tent officer and committee reports due and forms were passed out for completion. The mystery gift was won by Marilyn Sipes. The next meeting is at Judy Sanders’ home Feb. 4.

——-