Stoodt’s family thanks Bellville area for 100 years of patronage

Letter to the editor:

My family and I thank the community and former employees of Stoodt’s Market in Bellville for your loyalty and support for nearly 100 years. It wouldn’t have been possible without you.

We have made many cherished memories and friendships over the years. “Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other gold”. My treasured memories both “silver and gold” are surfacing: Sarah Moury, who owned the three-story building (tallest in Bellville, now Brumby’s) where George H. Stoodt first opened Stoodt’s Grocery. Some of you remember Sarah — how she loved selling penny candy as the tots flattened their noses against the old candy case deciding; Martha Charles tended the freezer for many years; Bernard Hollar was the first carryout boy whose loyalty spanned over 50 years. He became the proprietor when my husband George Franklin Stoodt died after building the new “supermarket” in Bellville. Also, many youth got their first job as an employee at Stoodt’s Market.

Perhaps I have stirred your memories as well. As I approach 100 myself in five years, it is now time for you to create new memories in the future. My family and I are interested in the community’s needs and wants regarding the future uses for 184 Main Street. We hope that it can continue to be of value to the community and employees who have relied on and supported the market. We realize the value of a food market in the community and hope to have some decisions made soon. We will keep you informed as soon as we can.

Once again, thank you for your support and friendship over the years.

Sincerely yours,

Margery Stoodt