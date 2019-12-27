Galion area church, news briefs

Speaker set Sunday at Windfall Emanuel

GALION — The guest speaker at Windfall Emanuel UCC, 1781 Biddle Road, during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service will be Cara (Caudill) Pfeiffer.

Ohio State golf coach to speak at breakfast

BUCYRUS — Brad Smith, the assistant men’s golf coach at The Ohio State University will be the guest speaker for the upcoming Men’s Community Breakfast in Bucyrus. Smith played two years ofprofessional golf and played collegiate golf at Ohio State from 2007-11. The breakfast Is Jan. 8 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Hospital. Women are welcome to attend.

Audubon Christmas Bird count is Jan. 5

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District will host is annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, Jan. 5. Volunteers are needed. If interested, meet at Bob Evans, 1517 N. Sandusky Ave. at 7 a.m.

Each year, the Crawford Park District seeks volunteers to help with their annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. If you can help, meet Warren Uxley at the Bob Evans.

If you interested in counting birds at your home feeder, call the Crawford Park District office to see if are located within the count circle. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Help available to pay heating bills

ONTARIO – Do you need help paying for winter heating bills? Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) may be able to help you. Here’s what you need to do? Fill out an application available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799. That number will be answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. Call for more information. The deadline to apply for help is March 31, 2020.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

Galion school board organizational meeting is Jan. 14

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will have its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular January meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting. at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Northmor school board to meet Jan. 14

GALION — The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6:0 p.m. The regular board meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. At the regular meeting the board will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2022 school calendar.