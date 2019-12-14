Hannah-Crawford students do writing right with their ‘Spooky Sagas’

NORTH ROBINSON — Fifth-grade language arts students in the classes of Ms. Routzahn and Ms. Beck recently participated in a Young Writers Club contest, entitled “Spooky Sagas.”

“Spooky Sagas” challenged students to write a mini saga — a story told in just 100 words — using tension, suspense and atmosphere to bring their spooky tale to life. There were over 10,000 submitted stories nationwide, and from these, the submissions of several Colonel Crawford fifth-grade students were chosen as eligible for publication in a book of anthologies.

The mini sagas are selected based on imagination, creativity and use of language. All submitted and approved entries received a letter, a certificate, and a special bookmark.

Participants included: Ella Roub; Josie Smith; Riley Finnan; Peyton Rowlinson; Eli Lehman; Lexi Rankin; Lauren Roberts; Lillie Tieben; Evan Metzger; Hayleigh Welch; Luke Christman; Harmonee Harper; Lily Alberty; Jaycob Arnett; Parker Keller; Grace Bolles; Lilly Malone; Seth Farnsworth; Haylie Kovach; Autumn Messenger; Bryce Durham; Maelynn Webb; Lila Plesac; Addyson St. Clair; Jillian Rasnake; Drew Lipowski.

Courtesy photo Fifth-grade language arts students in the classes of Ms. Routzahn and Ms. Beck recently participated in a Young Writers Club contest, entitled “Spooky Sagas.” Some of the essays may be published in a book. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Spooky-Saga.jpg Courtesy photo Fifth-grade language arts students in the classes of Ms. Routzahn and Ms. Beck recently participated in a Young Writers Club contest, entitled “Spooky Sagas.” Some of the essays may be published in a book.