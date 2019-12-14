News briefs: Cookie Walk today at Gospel Baptist, special Blue Christmas service set at St. Paul UMC

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 15

GALION — The Galion Port Authority will have a special meeting Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the “Consideration and Adoption of Rules and Regulations and Operating Procedures and Discussion of Accounting and Bookkeeping Services. The meeting will be held at the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce , 138 Harding Way West. The public is welcome to attend.

Gospel Baptist cookie walk is today

GALION — Gospel Baptist Church, 5670 Ohio 19, will have its annual Christmas Cookie walk and Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the church.

Cookies and candy will be sold for $5 per pound. Proceeds will go to the Young-at-Heart Ministries. The event will offer opportunities to win Christmas gift baskets and a white elephant table with gifts wrapped to buy.

For more information, call the church at 419-468-3292 or Bonnie Edwards at 419-468-7086.

Special Christmas service at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will have a special service Sunday, Dec. 15. Blue Christmas, a Service of Remembrance, Comfort and Hope, will begin at 3 p.m.

For many, Christmas with the emphasis on family, joy, giving, and “good cheer” can be a very painful time. The loss of a loved one, the anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, depression, the pain of isolation; all these can make us feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating.

We need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern. We need to know that we are not alone. We need to know that God is with us. Emmanuel.

This Blue Christmas Service is a way to acknowledge the pain that the Christmas season can sometimes ignore and sometimes cause. Join with us in prayer, scripture and music acknowledging that God is present with those who mourn, for those who grieve, for those who struggle. God’s word comes to shine light into our darkness. All are welcome.

Public comment welcome at next Galion school board meeting

GALION — The Galion school board will discuss the 2020-21 school calendar — which will be open for public comment — during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 17, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

From Citizen to Patriot group to meet Dec. 19

GALION — “Preserving Christmas in America” will be the focus of the next free public forum of the From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) group. That meeting is set or 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. The featured speaker will be a representative from Frontlines Ohio, a north central Ohio faith-based digital news bureau. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. It’s Pizza for Patriots Night so come early for free pizza, holiday music, and fellowship. All are welcome. We are also taking donations for our holiday food drive project. For information, call Jim at 419-468-5116 or Greg at 419-468-4679 (text/call) or email gregjaye@earthlink.net.