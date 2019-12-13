Don’t forget to get your yard ready for cold weather

GALION — When Old Man Winter comes, calling, homeowners need to keep everyone in the family – including your pets—safe. Follow these wise winter weather tips from the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and TurfMutt.

Editor’s note: These tips are courtesy of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute

Bring Pets Inside: Dogs and cats should be kept inside during cold weather months. Wipe their paws and bellies after they’ve been outside, and check for ice accumulation between paw pads. If you’re using a de-icing agent, remove that salt and other agents, too.

Pick up Debris: Before it snows, remove debris and household items from your family yard. Doormats, hoses, toys and sticks can hide under a layer of snow that could harm your snow thrower, family or pets.

Clear a Path: Your snow thrower is a convenient way to clear your driveway and sidewalks. It also gives your pet a path to their bathroom area.

Trim Trees Carefully: When using a chainsaw, stand with your weight on both feet, adjust your stance so you are angled away from the blade and hold the chainsaw with both hands.

Ventilate Portable Generators: If a winter storm knocks out your power, a generator can be a life-saver, if used properly. Place the generator outside and away from windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Watch Where You Throw: Keep kids and pets away from the equipment, and never put your hand in the chute or auger to clear a blockage. Turn the machine off and always use a clean-out tool.

