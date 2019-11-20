A busy weekend at the Crawford Park District

LEESVILLE — These events are upcoming at the Crawford Park District.

“View the Night Sky” on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. This program is at LoweVolk Park. Some of the targets for fall Jupiter and its many moon and Saturday and the rings that surround it. There also is a great view of the Milky Way galaxy from the park.

Sunday, Nov. 24 is Feeding Day at Lowe-Volk Park. It starts at 2 p.m. Will it be fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, shrimp, worms, or mice? Can you guess what’s on the menu for the animals in the Nature Center? The Crawford Park District invites families to stop out to the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to find out who eats what and take turns helping feed some of the animals.

A Bird Walk is on the schedule at Sears Woods, 1486 Mount Zion Road in Bucyrus, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Conditions far to the north of Ohio dictate what types of birds will spend the winter in the Buckeye State. Each year is different, but it’s always interesting. Come and learn what this year will bring. Meet Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley at the Sears Woods parking lot for the program on birds.

The park district’s Book Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park. There are many books available for nature lovers. Join the Crawford Park District Book Club and figure out the types of books you want to read. Pre-registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. Come armed with your favorite book about nature or a nature centered book you want to read and be ready to make your case to the club. Meetings are the last Tuesday of each month.

For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000, visit its Facebook page or visit www.crawfordparkdistrict.org.

